Gardaí asking motorists to be aware of Rás Mumhan

Gardaí are asking motorists to be aware of the Rás Mumhan cycling race which is taking place in Kerry and North Cork over the next four days.

It starts at around 5 this evening in Manor West, Tralee; from there cyclists will travel to Castleisland.

Tomorrow participants will pass through Killarney, Killorglin and Sneem.

On Sunday, the stage takes in Millstreet, Knocknagree, Rathmore and Kiskeam.

On Easter Monday, competitors will cycle through Killorglin and Beaufort.

Inspector Gary Carroll is in charge of roads for the Kerry Garda Division.

He says there’ll be no road closures but there’ll be gardaí and race marshals present.

Inspector Carroll outlines starting times for Rás Mumhan stages for this evening, tomorrow and Sunday.