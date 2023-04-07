Advertisement
News

Gardaí asking motorists to be aware of Rás Mumhan

Apr 7, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí asking motorists to be aware of Rás Mumhan Gardaí asking motorists to be aware of Rás Mumhan
Share this article

Gardaí are asking motorists to be aware of the Rás Mumhan cycling race which is taking place in Kerry and North Cork over the next four days.

It starts at around 5 this evening in Manor West, Tralee; from there cyclists will travel to Castleisland.

Tomorrow participants will pass through Killarney, Killorglin and Sneem.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the stage takes in Millstreet, Knocknagree, Rathmore and Kiskeam.

On Easter Monday, competitors will cycle through Killorglin and Beaufort.

Inspector Gary Carroll is in charge of roads for the Kerry Garda Division.

Advertisement

He says there’ll be no road closures but there’ll be gardaí and race marshals present.

Inspector Carroll outlines starting times for Rás Mumhan stages for this evening, tomorrow and Sunday.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus