Gardaí are asking motorists to take extra care and to be mindful of cyclists taking part in Rás na Mumhan.

The first Kerry stage is due to end in Castleisland around now.

Roads remain open during all stages of the race.

Inspector Gary O’Carroll says drivers need to keep in mind that there are over 150 cyclists on Kerry roads today, tomorrow and on Monday.

The next stage of Rás na Mumhan gets underaway this afternoon. (4pm)