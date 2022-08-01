Gardaí ask for public's help in finding 15-year-old missing from Kilcummin

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Kerry.

Igor Krakowian has been missing from Kilcummin since Friday.

He’s described as being about 5’6” in height, of medium build, with short blonde/light brown hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Igor was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and trainers, and was cycling a bright green bike.

Anyone with information should contact Killarney garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.