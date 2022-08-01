Advertisement
News

Gardaí ask for public's help in finding 15-year-old missing from Kilcummin

Aug 1, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí ask for public's help in finding 15-year-old missing from Kilcummin Gardaí ask for public's help in finding 15-year-old missing from Kilcummin
Share this article

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Kerry.

Igor Krakowian has been missing from Kilcummin since Friday.

He’s described as being about 5’6” in height, of medium build, with short blonde/light brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

When he was last seen, Igor was wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and trainers, and was cycling a bright green bike.

Anyone with information should contact Killarney garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus