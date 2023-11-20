Gardaí appealing for witnesses to mid-Kerry collision which hospitalised woman in her 70s

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a collision in mid-Kerry which left a woman in her 70s in hospital.

The collision, between a car and a pedestrian, occurred at Ardraw, Beaufort, at around 5:30 yesterday evening.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, who had been out running, was taken to University Hospital Kerry, and her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is urging motorists who were in the area, particularly those with dashcam footage, to contact Killorglin Garda Station.

Anyone with information can contact Killorglin Garda Station on 066 979 0500.