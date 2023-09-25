Advertisement
Gardaí appealing for witnesses following road rage incident in Farranfore

Sep 25, 2023 17:23 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appealing for witnesses following road rage incident in Farranfore
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a road rage incident in Farranfore last week.

A man received minor facial injuries after being punched in the face by another driver, while stopped in traffic.

The road rage incident occurred at around 4.45pm last Tuesday evening, September 19th.

Garda Cathy Murphy says they’re looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or for anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.

 

Anyone with information can contact Farranfore Garda Station on 066-9764111

