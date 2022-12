Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of turf in Castleisland.

The incident occurred just after 8pm on Monday December 5th in the Tullagubeen area of the town.

About €500 worth of turf was stolen from the shed of a property.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is appealing to anyone who may have been the area at the time, or anybody with information to contact Gardaí in Castleisland.