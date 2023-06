Gardaí are appealing for information relating to criminal damage in Fenit.

The incident occurred in the early hours of June 5th, when a dugout at Fenit Samphires soccer pitch was smashed.

Gardaí say the panel around the dugout was damaged in the incident on the June bank holiday weekend.

It's believed between 20 and 30 people were seen in the area on the night.

Tralee Gardaí are seeking witnesses and anyone with information to contact them, on 066 – 7102300.