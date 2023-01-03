Advertisement
Gardaí appealing for information after cloth set on fire in Ballyduff Church

Jan 3, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appealing for information after cloth set on fire in Ballyduff Church
Gardaí are appealing for information after two people set fire to a cloth inside Ballyduff Church.

The cloth was set alight on the evening of Friday December 30th by two young females in St Peter and Paul’s Church.

The fire caused criminal damage to the cloth itself, and then it spread to the carpet on the church floor, which it also damaged.

No mass or ceremony was on at the church at the time.

Garda Aisling Connor is appealing for people to contact Ballyduff or Listowel gardaí with any information.

