Advertisement
News

Gardaí appealing for help in finding teenager missing from Tralee

Dec 1, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appealing for help in finding teenager missing from Tralee Gardaí appealing for help in finding teenager missing from Tralee
Michael Harrington
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a teenager who is missing from Tralee.

17-year-old Michael Harrington lives in Tralee and was last seen on the Skehard Road in Cork city on Monday afternoon (28th November).

Michael Harrington is 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

Advertisement

When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded jumper, black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike runners.

Michael is known to frequent the Mahon area in Cork.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus