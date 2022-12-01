Gardaí appealing for help in finding teenager missing from Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a teenager who is missing from Tralee.

17-year-old Michael Harrington lives in Tralee and was last seen on the Skehard Road in Cork city on Monday afternoon (28th November).

Michael Harrington is 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded jumper, black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike runners.

Michael is known to frequent the Mahon area in Cork.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.