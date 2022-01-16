Advertisement
Gardaí appealing for help in finding missing Ballyferriter man

Jan 16, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a Ballyferriter man who is missing.

27-year-old Bernard Szilasi has been missing since Thursday, and is described as being around five foot nine in height, of medium build with black hair.

Gardaí say he was last seen wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket, black trousers, with black and red Adidas runners, and he was carrying a blue Adidas bag.

Bernard is said to frequent both Dingle and Tralee, and gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

