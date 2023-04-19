Advertisement
Gardaí appeal to Kerry victims of group targeting building and agricultural material providers to come forward

Apr 19, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal to Kerry victims of group targeting building and agricultural material providers to come forward
Gardaí are appealing to hardware stores and agricultural co-ops in Kerry that may have been the victims of theft in recent months to come forward.

They're currently investigating reports of fraudsters targeting businesses in 14 separate counties.

Gardaí are making this new appeal to the wider public - but in particular, to building and agricultural material providers.

They've been alerted to reports of people providing fraudulent credit card details in order to purchase materials.

A number of incidents have been detected in 14 counties since last December - including Leitrim, Westmeath, Kildare, Monaghan, Tipperary, Laois, Meath, Waterford, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Offaly, Cork, and Wexford.

An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a senior investigating officer appointed.

Any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet come forward are asked to contact any garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

