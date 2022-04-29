Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious road traffic collision  in Kilcummin

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision that occurred in the townland of Buddihans, Kilcummin yesterday morning (April 28th) at 4.10am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 20s, received serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have observed a gold-coloured Toyota Yaris travelling in Kilcummin and surrounding areas, or any road users who may have camera footage, between the hours of 4 to 4.50am to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Killarney on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí say investigations are currently ongoing.