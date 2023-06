Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two men reportedly attempted to set a caravan alight outside Tralee.

Two men were seen walking around a caravan in the Ballyseedy area, near the hotel, between 3-3:30am in the early hours of Sunday morning just gone, June 25th.

The men were reportedly wearing motorbike helmets, and ran off when they were noticed by a neighbour.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says a petrol canister was also seen by the caravan after the men had ran off.