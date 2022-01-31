Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man hospitalised in Causeway assault

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Causeway.

The altercation between two men happened on Sunday January 23rd shortly before 1am between the takeaway and the cross roads.

Gardaí want to speak anyone who was in the area between 12 and 1am, and also to the owner, driver, and passenger of a dark-coloured 211 Hyundai Tucson.

Garda Julianne Kelly says it was a serious assault, which resulted in one man being taken to hospital, and is asking anyone with information to contact Listowel Garda Station.