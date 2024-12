Kerry Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Killarney early on Saturday morning.

A man was assaulted at 1am in the lane way beside The Grand Hotel on Main Street, receiving facial injuries.

Advertisement

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan said that CCTV has been examined and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone who may have been out in The Grand Hotel in Killarney last Friday night and witnessed the incident is asked to please contact Killarney Garda Station.