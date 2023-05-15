Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 16-year-old approached by two men in van in Tralee

May 15, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly followed by two men in a white van in the centre of Tralee.

The incident happened last Thursday, May 11th, between 8:55pm and 9:15pm on North Circular Road in the town centre.

Gardaí say a white van with two men in it allegedly approached the boy, and followed him along North Circular Road.

The two men were not known to the boy.

Gardaí say anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and saw anything should contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300.

