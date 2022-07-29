Gardaí appeal for information on suspicious activity in Kerry last Tuesday

Gardaí in Killarney investigating a number of burglaries earlier this week, believe the gang involved, may have targetted other homes and properties in the county earlier on the day in question.

They've appealed to the public for help in identifying the culprits.

The two separate burglaries occurred in Killarney on Tuesday last around lunchtime, and within a half an hour of each other.

Cash was stolen from a residence at Deer Park at around 12.30pm, while a second home in Headford was broken into a half an hour later, with more cash being stolen.

Gardaí now believe that those involved may have unsuccessfully tried to enter other houses in the county, prior to arriving in Killarney.

Supt Flor Murphy appealed to anyone who may have noticed either a car or individuals acting suspiciously, anywhere in the county on Tuesday, to come forward.

He says Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of a small, white SUV which may have drawn the attention of members of the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Gardai on (064) 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.