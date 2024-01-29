Gardaí appeal for information following a burglary in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for information following a robbery in Tralee.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, between 1am and 2am, in Pine Court, Ashleigh Downs.

A sum of cash was taken from the house.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Tralee Garda Station.

They say the homeowner woke to find their bedroom door ajar, the bathroom light on and signs of entry from a bathroom window.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan is appealing for information: