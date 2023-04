Gardaí are appealing for information after a woman, who was with her child, was robbed in Tralee Town Park.

The woman was walking in the park with her child at 11.30am last Wednesday (April 12th) when a man approached her and stole her handbag.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says there were valuable items in the handbag.

Advertisement

She had this description of the man:



Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066 710 2300.