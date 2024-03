The Garda Commissioner says the Irish flag was "abused and disrespected" when it was placed on the coffin of Pearse McCauley.

The funeral took place last week of the former IRA member, who was convicted of the 1996 killing of Ballylongford native Detective Garda Jerry McCabe.

During the service in Co Tyrone, the tri-colour was draped over his coffin.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says he doesn't know how this was allowed to happen: