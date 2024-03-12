Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Listowel girl

Mar 12, 2024 18:46 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Listowel girl
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Lauryn Linehan, who has been missing from Listowel since yesterday (March 11th).

Lauryn is described as approximately 5’5" tall, slim build, with long black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket and black runners.

Lauryn is known to frequent the Cork City centre area.

Anyone with information on Lauryn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

