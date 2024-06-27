Advertisement
News

GAA communities pay their respects as Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh makes his final journey home

Jun 27, 2024 17:32 By radiokerrynews
GAA communities pay their respects as Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh makes his final journey home
Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Image from RIP.ie
Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh is making his final journey home to Kerry.

The sports broadcaster and Dún Síon native passed away peacefully on Tuesday (25 June 2024) in hospital in Dublin, aged 93.

As a mark of respect, GAA clubs in Limerick organised a guard of honour in Adare village as Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh's cortège traveled through this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Desmonds GAA club in Castleisland will gather at Glaunsharoon as the cortège passes; it's due to be passing around 7pm.

A number of other GAA clubs from throughout the county are expected to gather at Blennerville Bridge this evening arund 7.30pm; people are being invited to attend and they are asked to wear their club and county colours.

Micheál's removal will take place at O'Connor Undertakers in Dingle tomorrow from 11am to 8pm.

His funeral mass will be at 11am on Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, Dingle

Those planning to attend on either day are being asked to allow plenty of time as traffic is expected to be heavy.

Signage will be in place after the N86 straight road from Lios Póil (Lispole) into Dingle town.

Traffic will be asked to turn right at Ballinavounig (Baile an Mhathamhnaigh).

Dingle GAA is providing a field to allow for parking, while members of the GAA club will also be acting as traffic stewards.

