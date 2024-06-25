Advertisement
News

President of Ireland pays tribute to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

Jun 25, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
The President of Ireland has paid tribute to the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh saying he was full of kindness and humour.

The Kerry man, who became the voice of GAA coverage on the national broadcaster, was aged 93.

President Michael D Higgins says Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, and in particular his unmistakable voice, will forever be linked to memories of some of the greatest matches in the GAA’s history.

He says the late Kerry man has left a legacy, with his commentaries and distinctive voice capturing the sense of occasion on the field like no other.

President Higgins also referenced Micheál’s encyclopaedic knowledge of the game and its players; he says away from the microphone, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh was full of kindness and wry humour, adding he’ll be fondly remembered.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Breandàn Fitzgerald has also expressed his condolences following Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s passing.

He says for generations of people, Mícheál was the voice of sports in Ireland, particularly in GAA and they grew up listening to him paint vivid pictures of the action over the airwaves.

A book of condolences is opening in Kerry County Council for Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

Several Kerry politicians have paid tribute to him, remembering Mícheál as a proud Kerry man and a gentleman.

Meanwhile, Former President of the GAA, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says he was one of a kind:

 

In 2014, the Legendary GAA Commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, scaled Ireland's highest Mountain and lifted the Sam Maguire Cup on the Summit of Carrauntoohil, MacGillycuddy's Reeks.
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

 

In 2014, the Legendary GAA Commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, scaled Ireland's highest Mountain and lifted the Sam Maguire Cup on the Summit of Carrauntoohil, MacGillycuddy's Reeks
Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
