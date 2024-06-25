President of Ireland pays tribute to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

The President of Ireland has paid tribute to the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh saying he was full of kindness and humour.

The Kerry man, who became the voice of GAA coverage on the national broadcaster, was aged 93.

President Michael D Higgins says Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, and in particular his unmistakable voice, will forever be linked to memories of some of the greatest matches in the GAA’s history.

Advertisement

He says the late Kerry man has left a legacy, with his commentaries and distinctive voice capturing the sense of occasion on the field like no other.

President Higgins also referenced Micheál’s encyclopaedic knowledge of the game and its players; he says away from the microphone, Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh was full of kindness and wry humour, adding he’ll be fondly remembered.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Breandàn Fitzgerald has also expressed his condolences following Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s passing.

Advertisement

He says for generations of people, Mícheál was the voice of sports in Ireland, particularly in GAA and they grew up listening to him paint vivid pictures of the action over the airwaves.

A book of condolences is opening in Kerry County Council for Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

Several Kerry politicians have paid tribute to him, remembering Mícheál as a proud Kerry man and a gentleman.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Former President of the GAA, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says he was one of a kind:

Advertisement