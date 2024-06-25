Advertisement
Legendary commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has died aged 93

Jun 25, 2024
Legendary commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has died aged 93
The legendary Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has died at the age of 93.

Born in Dún Síon in West Kerry, he went on to become the voice of GAA coverage on the national broadcaster.

He enjoyed a career covering both football and hurling and on television and radio, which spanned over 60 years.

Speaking to Radio Kerry’s Tim Moynihan in Croke Park just before Kerry’s All-Ireland win against Galway two years ago, he is asked if any particular game stands out from his long career.

On his 90th birthday in August 2020, Micheál O Muircheartaigh explained why he thought he had such a long and fulfilled life.

Mary Shanahan is Cathaoirleach of the Kerry Association in Dublin where Micheál spent most of his life.

This was her tribute to him.

Meanwhile,

The Taoiseach has paid tribute, saying the word legend gets used too often but for Micheál it's almost not enough.

Simon Harris says his voice, colour, excitement, love of sport, and his turn of phrase were often as exhilarating as the action he was describing.

