Future of Work event being held in Killorglin

An event is being held in the RDI Hub Killorglin on the future of workplaces.

It aims to help business owners and managers understand remote legislation, avoid burnout, and hear about retention techniques.

The hybrid event is being organised by Kerry business, HR Buddy, and the company’s CEO Damien McCarthy is among the speakers.

Advertisement

Head of the Future of Work Institute, Barry Winkless and Operations Lead at Grow Remote, Caitlín McConn will also speak.

The booking page ican be accessed here.