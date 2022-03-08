Further weather warnings issued for Kerry

Further weather warnings have been issued for Kerry.

A status yellow wind warning will come into place from 10 o’clock tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann says heavy rainfall will be accompanied by strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds.

Meanwhile, a yellow rain warning comes into effect at 11pm and is in place until 6pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann’s warning of localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

A yellow wind warning remains in place for Kerry until 3pm today.