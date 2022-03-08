Advertisement
News

Further weather warnings issued for Kerry

Mar 8, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Further weather warnings issued for Kerry Further weather warnings issued for Kerry
Share this article

Further weather warnings have been issued for Kerry.

A status yellow wind warning will come into place from 10 o’clock tonight until 12pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann says heavy rainfall will be accompanied by strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a yellow rain warning comes into effect at 11pm and is in place until 6pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann’s warning of localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

A yellow wind warning remains in place for Kerry until 3pm today.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus