Further postponements of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments at UHK

Jul 16, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
The majority of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry will be postponed into next week.

With some exceptions, scheduled outpatient appointments and elective surgeries will be further deferred up to and including next Tuesday, July 19th.

This is because of increasing COVID-19 numbers and the impact the virus is having on staffing at the hospital.

Outpatient scheduled appointments for next Monday and Tuesday will be deferred.

There are exceptions – orthopaedic trauma, infusion, dressings, virtual, antenatal, oncology and palliative care clinics are not cancelled.

Colposcopy and hysteroscopy clinics at Cill Íde will go ahead and this Saturday’s gynaecology clinic is also taking place.

Time critical endoscopies won’t be cancelled either; UHK will also hold cardiology outpatient scans and procedures, as well as radiology outpatient imaging and procedures.

The majority of elective surgery, due to take place up to and including next Tuesday, has been postponed with the exception of time critical surgery.

If you’ve an urgent query in relation to an appointment, UHK says you should contact your consultant’s secretary.

Hospital visiting remains restricted to one visit per patient per week and those on compassionate grounds only.

