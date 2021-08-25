Advertisement
Further information submitted on Milltown development

Aug 25, 2021 10:08 By radiokerrynews
Further information has been submitted to Kerry County Council as part of a planning application for a housing development in Milltown.

Carnol Developments Limited is seeking permission for the development at The Square and Castlemaine Road.

It involves demolishing two existing buildings and refurbishing one.

The plans include the construction of a three-storey building to house four apartments, a two-bedroom houses and three four-bedroom houses, along with a new pedestrian entrance to The Square.

Planners will decide on the application in the coming months.

 

