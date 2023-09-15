Advertisement
Further changes to controversial Listowel junction today and tomorrow

Sep 15, 2023 18:08 By radiokerrynews
Further changes to controversial Listowel junction today and tomorrow
6.05PM

Kerry County Council’s head of roads has recommended the contractor over the Listowel Bypass make changes to a controversial junction in the town.

The intersection connecting the John B Keane Road, William Street, and the Clieveragh or Ballylongford Road was converted from a roundabout to traffic lights last month.

Some changes were made this evening (Friday), while more are due tomorrow, ahead of the Listowel Races starting on Sunday.

 

The change from roundabout to traffic lights at this junction caused outrage among motorists, who said the lights change so fast that few vehicles get through, there are problems turning right, and with pedestrians not having enough time to cross.

Some modifications were made on Monday morning, but further changes have been made today, with more due tomorrow.

Director of Service for Roads and Transportation at Kerry County Council, Frank Hartnett inspected the junction today, ahead of the Listowel Harvest Festival racing meeting starting on Sunday.

He made a number of recommendations to be implemented by the contractor for the Listowel Bypass – he says the lights have already been changed today to stay green for longer.

The guidance line markings and right turn arrow boxes in the middle of the junction will be blacked out, and subsequently removed, tomorrow (Saturday).

Mr Hartnett noted the junction will be monitored on an ongoing basis to ensure its operational efficiency is maintained.

Local councillor Aoife Thornton says it’s good news ahead of the race meeting starting Sunday, but she’ll wait to see how it’ll work out in the coming days.

