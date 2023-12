The funeral is taking place this morning (Tuesday) of the woman who died in a drowning accident in South Kerry.

Mary Tangney of Gerahmeen, Black Valley, Beaufort, who was in her 70s, drowned last Friday morning while trying to rescue sheep.

Her requiem Mass is taking place at St Mary's Church, Beaufort this morning at 11.30, with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.