The funeral will take place this morning of the man who died in a road collision in North Kerry.

24-year-old Daniel Houlihan was killed following a collision with a vehicle on the R553 at Ballydonoghue, Lisselton near Ballybunion.

His funeral mass is to take place at 11am at St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.

Followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.