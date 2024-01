The funeral is taking place this morning for the woman who died in a crash in Glenflesk.

Mary B. Walsh née Fitzgerald of Flintfield, Faha, Killarney, who was in her 50s, died in the collision on the N22 main Killarney Cork road last Thursday.

Her funeral Mass will take place this morning at 10.30 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry.