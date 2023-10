The funeral will take place today of the man who died in a road collision on the Kerry Limerick border.

Johnny Enright, who was in his 70s, was killed following a collision with a car on the N69 Tarbert-Glin road.

His funeral mass will take place at 12 noon, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick.

Interment will take place afterwards at Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.