The man, who died following an accident while competing in the Killarney Forestry Rally, will be laid to rest today.

22-year-old Eoin McCarthy from Dunmanway, Co Cork passed away in Cork University Hospital on Sunday evening, after sustaining serious injuries in the accident at Mount Eagle.

His requiem mass will take place at St Mary's Church Rossmore at 1pm and he'll be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.