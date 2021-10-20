Funeral of poet Brendan Kennelly to take place today

Kerry poet Brendan Kennelly will be laid to rest today in his hometown.

The Ballylongford man passed away on Sunday aged 85 at Áras Mhuire Community nursing home in Listowel.

A private funeral mass will take place for Brendan Kennelly at 12 noon today in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford.

The burial will then take place in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Since the news of his death, tributes have flooded in from all over the country.

President Higgins praised Mr Kennelly for his "special charm, wit, energy and passion", and said, "As a poet, Brendan Kennelly had forged a special place in the affections of the Irish people".

As well as releasing more than 30 poetry collections, Brendan Kennelly was a professor of modern English at Trinity College Dublin.

He was also a popular broadcaster, appearing regularly on radio and television.

A public memorial will be held to celebrate Brendan's life in 2022.