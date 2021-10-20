Advertisement
News

Funeral of poet Brendan Kennelly to take place today

Oct 20, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Funeral of poet Brendan Kennelly to take place today Funeral of poet Brendan Kennelly to take place today
Brendan Kennelly Trust @KennellyTrust The Brendan Kennelly Literary Trust official Twitter account
Share this article

Kerry poet Brendan Kennelly will be laid to rest today in his hometown.

The Ballylongford man passed away on Sunday aged 85 at Áras Mhuire Community nursing home in Listowel.

A private funeral mass will take place for Brendan Kennelly at 12 noon today in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford.

Advertisement

The burial will then take place in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Since the news of his death, tributes have flooded in from all over the country.

President Higgins praised Mr Kennelly for his "special charm, wit, energy and passion", and said, "As a poet, Brendan Kennelly had forged a special place in the affections of the Irish people".

Advertisement

As well as releasing more than 30 poetry collections, Brendan Kennelly was a professor of modern English at Trinity College Dublin.

He was also a popular broadcaster, appearing regularly on radio and television.

A public memorial will be held to celebrate Brendan's life in 2022.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus