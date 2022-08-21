Advertisement
Funeral of Miriam Burns told she always had unconditional love for her children

Aug 21, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Funeral of Miriam Burns told she always had unconditional love for her children
The funeral of Miriam Burns was told she was a loving mother who always had her children’s best interests at heart.

The body of the 75-year-old grandmother was found in her home in Ardshanavooly on Monday, and gardaí subsequently launched a murder investigation into her death.

Her funeral took place this afternoon in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney.

During the prayer service, parish priest for Killarney Fr Kieran O’Brien said she always had a great attitude in life.

Miriam’s daughter, Sharon, also paid tribute to her mother.

