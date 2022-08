Tributes are being paid to the former Fine Gael councillor Tim O'Leary who has died.

Mr O'Leary was a former Garda sergeant and served as a member of Listowel Town Council for several years.

Tim O'Leary's funeral will take place tomorow morning at St. Mary's Church Listowel at 11.30am.

Tributes are being paid to his work as a councillor, sergeant and his involvement with the credit union and other community activities.