The funeral of the cyclist who was found unresponsive on the roadside in Tralee last week takes place this morning.

Ciarán Ó Nualláin, who was in his 60s, was found on Bracker O’Regan road in the early hours of Sunday October 20th.

He died on Wednesday in University Hospital Kerry.

Mr Ó Nualláin’s funeral mass will take place this morning at 11 o clock in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.