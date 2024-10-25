Cyclist who died in Tralee named locally

The man who died after being found unresponsive on the roadside in Tralee last weekend has been named locally as Ciarán Ó Nualláin.

Mr Ó Nualláin, who was in his 60s, was found unresponsive on Bracker O’Regan road in the early hours of last Sunday morning, and died earlier this week in University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or has any dash-cam footage to come forward.

In Mr Ó Nualláin’s memory, his family is encouraging everyone to spend time with those they care about, take a walk, enjoy a conversation, and cherish the moment spent together.

Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy, expressed his sympathies to Mr Ó Nualláin’s family and friends, and is asking people to help gardaí in their investigation into the circumstances of his death.