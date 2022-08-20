Fundraising train to arrive in Tralee this afternoon

A special fundraising train will arrive at Casement station in Tralee this afternoon.

The ‘Premier Rose’ tour aims to raise funds for Irish heritage railway groups, one of which is restoring an original 1890s carriage which used to run on the Tralee to Dingle line.

The tour is run by Táillte Tours, which is a voluntary-run committee set up earlier this year by a group of heritage railway enthusiasts and volunteers.

The train, which has been hired from Iarnród Éireann for the day, will include stands from various Irish railway heritage groups, to celebrate and showcase the work they do in promoting railway heritage on the island of Ireland.

Marketing Officer with Táillte Tours, Niall Kelly, says a visit to Tralee during the Rose Festival was the perfect destination for the first tour, and the train will arrive in the town at around 2:30pm.