Fundraising concert for Pieta House in South Kerry tonight

A major fundraising concert for the suicide prevention charity Pieta House is being held in South Kerry tonight (Saturday).

It's been organised by tenor Gavan Ring from Cahersiveen, and will be held at the Foilmore Community Centre.

The line-up will feature some of Ireland's leading male opera singers, who'll be accompanied by the Iveragh Men's Choir, directed by Stephen McCrohan.

Performances on the night will include everything from opera to Irish to rock and roll hits.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Tralee branch of Pieta House, and tickets are available through Eventbrite.