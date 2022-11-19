Advertisement
News

Fundraising concert for Pieta House in South Kerry tonight

Nov 19, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Fundraising concert for Pieta House in South Kerry tonight Fundraising concert for Pieta House in South Kerry tonight
Share this article

A major fundraising concert for the suicide prevention charity Pieta House is being held in South Kerry tonight (Saturday).

It's been organised by tenor Gavan Ring from Cahersiveen, and will be held at the Foilmore Community Centre.

The line-up will feature some of Ireland's leading male opera singers, who'll be accompanied by the Iveragh Men's Choir, directed by Stephen McCrohan.

Advertisement

Performances on the night will include everything from opera to Irish to rock and roll hits.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Tralee branch of Pieta House, and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus