Fundraiser inspired by Tarbert man's response to diagnosis raises over €125k for cancer & hospice services

A fundraiser, which was inspired by the response of a North Kerry man to his cancer diagnosis, has raised more than €125,000 for cancer and hospice care.

Tom Pa O’Connor from Tarbert is a well-known greyhound owner, breeder and trainer.

When he developed cancer, he used his own experience to inspire and help others.

Advertisement

Inspired by Tom Pa’s response to his cancer diagnosis, his friends, including many in the greyhound community, established the Tom Pa O’Connor Fundraiser Committee.

Tonight, at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee, €40,000 will be presented to Kerry Hospice Foundation, €24,000 to Kerry Cancer Support, and €5,000 to colorectal cancer services at UHK.

Tomorrow night at Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium in Cork, €40,000 will be presented to Cork University Hospital.

Advertisement

In the near future, €16,500 raised from the Tom Pa O’Connor Fundraiser, will be given to Milford Hospice Care Centre at a ceremony in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.