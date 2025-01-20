Funding awarded to organisation supporting LGBTQI+ men in Kerry

A Kerry and Cork based initiative that supports LGBTQI+ men has received €100,000 in funding.

Gay Project CLG is one of 24 projects funded as part of the 2024 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call.

Over €1 million was made available through the fund by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

A further €400,000 was awarded to 9 organisations under the LGBTI+ Youth Fund 2024

Under the 2024 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call grants of up to €100,000 will be allocated to successful organisations to assist the development of rural community infrastructure to be inclusive and welcoming of LGBTI+ persons, address gaps in LGBTI+ services and support existing LGBTI+ community organisations.

Under the LGBTI+ Youth Fund 2024 grants between €20,000 and €75,000 will be allocated to support projects that make a difference in ensuring LGBTI+ young people are visible, included, treated equally, healthy, and safe in their communities.

The National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy 2019-2021 adopted by Government and launched in November 2019, provides a whole-of-Government framework for identifying and addressing issues which may prevent LGBTI+ people from enjoying full equality in practice in Irish society. The Strategy is based on four thematic pillars providing a vision of an Ireland where members of the LGBTI+ community are visible and included, treated equally, healthy, and safe and supported. Positive visibility and increased non-stereotypical representation of LGBTI+ identities is vital to support long-term attitudinal change.

The 2024 LGBTI+ Community Services Funding Call and LGBTI+ Youth Fund both play an important role in achieving overall objective of the National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy. Successful projects aim to promote inclusion, protect rights and to improve the quality of life and wellbeing for LGBTI+ people in Ireland.

Gay Project CLG supports gay, bi+, trans and queer men, by celebrating sexuality and gender diversity, and advocating for LGBTQ+ human rights and policy protections