Funding available to improve shopfronts in three Kerry towns

Aug 19, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Funding available to improve shopfronts in three Kerry towns
Property owners in three Kerry towns are being urged to apply for council funding to improve shopfronts.

The Streetscape Enhancement Scheme is open to Main Street, Ballybunion; Main Street, Castleisland; and part of Langford Street and Lower Bridge Street, Killorglin.

Funding is available for replacing existing shopfronts or signage, and other enhancements to the exterior of commercial, residential, or vacant buildings.

A grant of up to €8,000 is available, and applications can be made to Kerry County Council up until September 7th.

More information is available on www.kerrycococo.ie

 

