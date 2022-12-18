Advertisement
Funding available for not-for-profit Kerry youth theatres

Dec 18, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Funding available for not-for-profit Kerry youth theatres
Not-for-profit Kerry youth theatres are now able to apply for funding.

 

This was announced by Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership (LCYP) at Kerry ETB.

The fund is supported by the Arts Office at Kerry County Council.

 

A public information session on how to apply will take place online on Friday 6th January at 11.00am.

 

The closing date for applications is January 11th.

To register for the public meeting email [email protected]

 

Youth Theatres who wish to apply must be not-for-profit and rooted in a local community setting.

 

For more information and an application form see www.kerryetb.ie/creativity-grants

