Free events organised for Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest

A series of free events have been organised for the Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest.

The event will take place from October 9th to 16th and will promote mental health and wellbeing in Kerry through an interactive programme of online and in-person events.

Chair of the steering committee and resource officer for suicide prevention in Kerry, Donagh Hennebry says the emphasis is on the role community can play in ensuring everyone's mental health is strong.

Advertisement

Registration for all events is essential.

Visit HealthyKerry.ie to see the full event schedule or for general enquiries about the Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest, please email [email protected]