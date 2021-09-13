Advertisement
Free events organised for Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest

Sep 13, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the launch in Listowel were Deirdre Hegarty (Healthy Kerry Coordinator), Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Jimmy Moloney, Geraldine O'Sullivan (Manager Kerry Volunteer Centre), Donagh Hennebry (Chair of Interagency Steering Committee/Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention) and John Drummey, (Kerry Mental Health Association). Photo: Pauline Dennigan
A series of free events have been organised for the Kerry Mental Health & Wellbeing Fest.

The event will take place from October 9th to 16th and will promote mental health and wellbeing in Kerry through an interactive programme of online and in-person events.

Chair of the steering committee and resource officer for suicide prevention in Kerry, Donagh Hennebry says the emphasis is on the role community can play in ensuring everyone's mental health is strong.

Registration for all events is essential.

Visit HealthyKerry.ie to see the full event schedule or for general enquiries about the Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest, please email [email protected]

