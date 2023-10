A free electrical recycling event is to take place in Tralee.

The European Recycling Platform is offering Kerry people a chance to recycle their old, broken, and unwanted electrical appliances.

It’s at the Mart, Tralee, on Saturday October 21st from 10am to 4pm.

Advertisement

Any electrical items such as TVs, washing machines, and chargers that have or had a plug or batteries can be brought, as well as batteries.