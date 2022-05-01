Free drama workshop available in Kerry

People interested in teaching theatre in Kerry can avail of a free drama workshop.

The drama workshop facilitation training is available to anyone over 18 who has an interest in working with young people creatively.

This includes performing arts graduates, theatre artists, former youth theatre members, stage school operators or volunteers.

Anyone interested in the workshop can attend an online information session with Youth Theatre Ireland on Thursday June 2nd at 1pm.

The workshop, co-ordinated by the council’s Arts Office and Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership, will take place on Thursday June 9th at 4:30pm.

For more information and to register your interest for either event please contact Hannah at the Arts Office at Kerry County Council [email protected]