Advertisement
News

Free drama workshop available in Kerry

May 1, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Free drama workshop available in Kerry Free drama workshop available in Kerry
Share this article

People interested in teaching theatre in Kerry can avail of a free drama workshop.

The drama workshop facilitation training is available to anyone over 18 who has an interest in working with young people creatively.

This includes performing arts graduates, theatre artists, former youth theatre members, stage school operators or volunteers.

Advertisement

Anyone interested in the workshop can attend an online information session with Youth Theatre Ireland on Thursday June 2nd at 1pm.

The workshop, co-ordinated by the council’s Arts Office and Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership, will take place on Thursday June 9th at 4:30pm.

For more information and to register your interest for either event please contact Hannah at the Arts Office at Kerry County Council [email protected]

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus