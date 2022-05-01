Advertisement
Free digital skills classes for older people to begin in Kerry

May 1, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
No repro fee 26-4-2-22 Pictured shows from left Maria Curtis; Joe Reed and Liam Mulcahy; Hi Digital training co-ordinator at the first Hi Digital face-to-face digital skills training class at Tyrrelstown Community Centre.
Free, in-person digital skills classes for older people will begin in Kerry from next week.

The classes are part of the Hi Digital partnership initiative between Vodafone Ireland Foundation, Active Retirement Ireland and ALONE.

The classes will cover topics including sending emails, keeping in touch with family and friends online, digital banking and government services, as well as online news, shopping and safety.

The digital classes are available to book for any person aged 65 and over who would like to develop their digital literacy and confidence.

The first class in Kerry will take place in the Kilmoyley Community Centre in North Kerry, on Thursday May 12th at 11am, and people can book by calling Active Retirement Ireland on 1800 20 30 30, or emailing [email protected]

