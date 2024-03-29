Advertisement
Fourteen Kerry businesses win at recent Irish Restaurant Awards Munster Regional Final

Mar 29, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Fourteen Kerry businesses win at recent Irish Restaurant Awards Munster Regional Final
Fourteen Kerry businesses won prizes at the recent Irish Restaurant Awards Munster Regional Final.

This year marks the 15th year of the Awards – with over 160,000 public nominations received nationally.

The All-Ireland winners will be revealed in May.

Among the winners are restaurants, hotels, cafes, pubs and venues from Brandon, Cahersiveen, Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin and Tralee.

Local Food Hero - Wilma Silvius, Wilma’s Cheese and Farm Shop, Killorglin

Innovator of the Year - 10 Bridge Street, Killorglin

Best Sustainable Practices - Killarney Park & Ross Hotel Collection, Killarney

Best World Cuisine - Mizu Modern Japanese Cuisine, Killarney

Best Café - Emilie’s, Glenbeigh

Best Customer Service - The Oyster Tavern, Tralee

Best Wine Experience - The Dining Room at Park Hotel Kenmare, Kenmare

Best Newcomer - Tango Street Food, Killarney

Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine - Lagom Restaurant, Kenmare

Best Gastropub - Kingstons Boutique Hotel & Pub, Killorglin

Best Casual Dining - O’ Neills The Point Seafood Bar, Cahersiveen

Pub of the Year - Kerry Murphy’s Bar, Brandon

Employee Excellence Award - Mairead McCarthy, The Brasserie at Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare

Best Restaurant Manager - Suzi O’Gorman, Kingdom 1795, Killorglin

Best Chef - John Drummond, The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney

Best Restaurant - Kingdom 1795, Killorglin

