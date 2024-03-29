Fourteen Kerry businesses won prizes at the recent Irish Restaurant Awards Munster Regional Final.
This year marks the 15th year of the Awards – with over 160,000 public nominations received nationally.
The All-Ireland winners will be revealed in May.
Among the winners are restaurants, hotels, cafes, pubs and venues from Brandon, Cahersiveen, Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin and Tralee.
Local Food Hero - Wilma Silvius, Wilma’s Cheese and Farm Shop, Killorglin
Innovator of the Year - 10 Bridge Street, Killorglin
Best Sustainable Practices - Killarney Park & Ross Hotel Collection, Killarney
Best World Cuisine - Mizu Modern Japanese Cuisine, Killarney
Best Café - Emilie’s, Glenbeigh
Best Customer Service - The Oyster Tavern, Tralee
Best Wine Experience - The Dining Room at Park Hotel Kenmare, Kenmare
Best Newcomer - Tango Street Food, Killarney
Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine - Lagom Restaurant, Kenmare
Best Gastropub - Kingstons Boutique Hotel & Pub, Killorglin
Best Casual Dining - O’ Neills The Point Seafood Bar, Cahersiveen
Pub of the Year - Kerry Murphy’s Bar, Brandon
Employee Excellence Award - Mairead McCarthy, The Brasserie at Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare
Best Restaurant Manager - Suzi O’Gorman, Kingdom 1795, Killorglin
Best Chef - John Drummond, The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney
Best Restaurant - Kingdom 1795, Killorglin