Fourteen Kerry businesses won prizes at the recent Irish Restaurant Awards Munster Regional Final.

This year marks the 15th year of the Awards – with over 160,000 public nominations received nationally.

The All-Ireland winners will be revealed in May.

Among the winners are restaurants, hotels, cafes, pubs and venues from Brandon, Cahersiveen, Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Killarney, Killorglin and Tralee.

Local Food Hero - Wilma Silvius, Wilma’s Cheese and Farm Shop, Killorglin

Innovator of the Year - 10 Bridge Street, Killorglin

Best Sustainable Practices - Killarney Park & Ross Hotel Collection, Killarney

Best World Cuisine - Mizu Modern Japanese Cuisine, Killarney

Best Café - Emilie’s, Glenbeigh

Best Customer Service - The Oyster Tavern, Tralee

Best Wine Experience - The Dining Room at Park Hotel Kenmare, Kenmare

Best Newcomer - Tango Street Food, Killarney

Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine - Lagom Restaurant, Kenmare

Best Gastropub - Kingstons Boutique Hotel & Pub, Killorglin

Best Casual Dining - O’ Neills The Point Seafood Bar, Cahersiveen

Pub of the Year - Kerry Murphy’s Bar, Brandon

Employee Excellence Award - Mairead McCarthy, The Brasserie at Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare

Best Restaurant Manager - Suzi O’Gorman, Kingdom 1795, Killorglin

Best Chef - John Drummond, The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney

Best Restaurant - Kingdom 1795, Killorglin